Video: Eagle-eyed fans spot Dani Alves do something disgusting to Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid win over PSG

As far as some of the more disgusting things on a football pitch go, this is right up there from PSG’s Dani Alves on Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two clashed in their Champions League tie this week, with the Spanish giants advancing to the quarter-finals stage of the competition following a 2-1 win in Paris, which saw them progress 5-2 on aggregate.

As seen in the image below, the pair almost got heated in a different sense in the game as Ronaldo appeared to take a little swipe at the Brazilian stalwart, but that was quickly forgotten having gone unnoticed by the referee.

However, fans now believe that they’ve spotted something very horrible from Alves, as it appears as though he wipes his snot on Ronaldo in the video below.

After clearing his nose with his hand, the Brazilian international looks to then wipe it on Ronaldo’s long-sleeved jersey before walking away.

There’s no solid evidence to suggest that he deposited much on the Portuguese star, but either way, it’s pretty disgusting and Alves may well be left a little embarrassed after this was caught on replays while some fans weren’t impressed…

