REVEALED: Why one Man Utd star could force club to PAY OUT £9m this weekend against Liverpool

Man Utd take on bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, as Jose Mourinho will be desperate to see his side claim all three points.

The Red Devils will undoubtedly prioritise beating their Merseyside rivals, as the two clubs are currently in the midst of a real battle for second place in the table.

However, it could come at a cost for United, as it’s reported by The Sun that should Anthony Martial be passed fit, feature in the game and in turn then find the back of the net, he will force them to pay out an additional £9m to Monaco.

Man Utd splashed out £38m in 2015 to sign him from the French outfit, while there were various add-ons included in that deal, one of which was an additional £8.9m payment if he reached 25 Premier League goals.

The Frenchman is currently on 24. The fee aside though, what Man Utd fan would give to see him score another winning goal against Liverpool, just as he did on his debut as he made a memorable start to life at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if he is fit enough to feature first though, as he missed the win over Crystal Palace earlier this week with injury. In turn, perhaps the wait for his next goal will go on but it will undoubtedly be worth it when it arrives.