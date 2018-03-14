Video: Ousmane Dembele’s stunner makes it Barcelona 2-0 Chelsea and the conspiracy theorists are out in full force

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has made it 2-0 against Chelsea in tonight’s Champions League clash as it all goes wrong for the Blues in the opening stages.

The Catalan giants found the net through Lionel Messi inside two minutes and the Argentine has now set up Dembele to make it 2-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

MORE: Video: Lionel Messi scores cheeky goal for Barcelona vs Chelsea after nutmegging Thibaut Courtois

This leaves Chelsea needing two goals to go through, as it would give them a scoreline of 3-3 on aggregate, but the edge over Barca on away goals.

However, that looks a distant dream for the moment as Barcelona go in for the kill early on here.

Ousmane Dembélé has his first Barcelona goal ? He smashes it home! Unreal work from Messi to set him up ? pic.twitter.com/JnoYSV1l1L — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2018

Interestingly, fans are laying into Cesc Fabregas for losing the ball in midfield, with many noting his Barcelona connections could mean he’s working as an agent for his former club.

This is, of course, highly doubtful, though it’s fair to say the Spain international did lose possession a little too easily in the build-up to Dembele’s strike.

There’s no doubt about the Frenchman’s finish, however, with the youngster slamming it into the far corner, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance.

Fabregas assisting barca from within. — Khalib (@gassol_dbak) March 14, 2018

Fabregas undercover agent…. — Q. (@olu_blaq) March 14, 2018

Fabregas double agent ahhhhh — KB9 (@gewwchl) March 14, 2018

Cesc Fabregas, double agent once again. — KLabeck (@KLabeck) March 14, 2018