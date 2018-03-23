Video: Cristiano Ronaldo upstages Mohamed Salah with stoppage time brace for Portugal vs Egypt

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two headers in stoppage time as Portugal came from 1-0 down to beat Egypt 2-1 in tonight’s friendly match.

The Real Madrid front-man is in absolutely unbelievable form right now for club and country, and he rather upstaged Liverpool star Mohamed Salah with his goal heroics tonight.

Salah had given Egypt the lead in this game, but Ronaldo’s late double showed he’s still the master as he closes in on an international football record.

ESPN claim the 33-year-old is just four goals away from becoming the leading scorer of all time for a European country, though he’d still have some way to go to finish as top in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo moves up to third on the all-time international top scorers list. 1. Ali Daei – 109

2. Ferenc Puskás – 84

3. Ronaldo – 81 pic.twitter.com/4uz2Uf5psl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 23, 2018

Ronaldo won’t mind about that for now, though, with the former Manchester United man showing his worth to Portugal again tonight with two fine headed finishes to deliver victory when defeat seemed a certainty.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the WINNER vs Egypt. Scored in 95th minute Winner in his 900 career Game ? ‘BEST IN THE WORLD’ ; i.e ?

“GREATEST OF ALL TIME”. ?#Portugal ? #ForcaPortugal#POREGY #GERESP #KS7 pic.twitter.com/AMdKvzOyD4 — CristianoRonaldo7 (@CrRonaldo7_Fans) March 23, 2018

Just watch the sheer quality of Ronaldo with his two goals in the videos attached.