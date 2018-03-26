Chelsea star open to shock transfer to Manchester City after approach by Pep Guardiola

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is reportedly open to sealing a shock transfer to Premier League rivals Manchester City after an approach from the club.

Pep Guardiola’s side look set to win the title quite comfortably this season and are already making plans for next term as they look to build a squad packed full of world class talent.

According to Don Balon, Hazard is one of the players on Guardiola’s radar after failing to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January, with the Chile international instead moving to Manchester United.

Their report states that contact has been made with the 27-year-old’s representatives and that he’s open to the prospect of a controversial switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Hazard seems an ideal fit for City in that attacking midfield role, and is similar to Sanchez in being able to operate either out wide, as a number ten, or up front.

The Belgium international has won two titles with Chelsea and was named PFA Player of the Year in 2014/15, so may now feel it’s time for a new challenge as the Blues seem to go backwards this season.

As it stands, Chelsea are five points off a top four place so will not even be in the Champions League next year, and Don Balon state that Hazard is weighing up his options and leaning towards City over Real Madrid at this point.

This would undoubtedly be a huge blow to the west London giants, who are used to being able to keep hold of their top stars after enjoying so much success in the Roman Abramovich era.