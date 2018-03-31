Barcelona eye classy playmaker to bolster attacking options, receive transfer boost

Barcelona are reportedly keen on adding further attacking reinforcements, and the latest suggestions are that they could be set for a boost in their pursuit.

Given that Ernesto Valverde already has Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele at his disposal to support Luis Suarez, it’s questionable as to whether the Catalan giants need another creative player in the final third.

That isn’t to say that Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen hasn’t impressed again this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 38 appearances to further establish himself as a fundamental figure at Spurs.

However, with plenty of competition for places at the club already, it’s questionable as to whether that’s an area that Barcelona really need to prioritise this summer.

According to El Gol Digital, as re-reported by The Express though, that’s exactly what they might do as it’s claimed Tottenham’s pursuit of Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes has opened up the possibility of the Portuguese ace being signed as a replacement for Eriksen if he opts to leave north London.

It’s a fair link in truth as given that they play in the same role, it raises a valid question mark as to whether the plan is for them to co-exist, or if Tottenham are taking steps to find a replacement ahead of a possible exit for Eriksen.

While it was assumed by many that Coutinho was signed to be the eventual successor for Iniesta, it’s unclear if that has now changed. With the Spanish icon turning 34 in May and with doubts over his future at the Nou Camp, as per BBC Sport, adding Eriksen to the mix could be a very sensible signing.

Given his technical quality, vision, creativity and eye for goal, it wouldn’t appear as though he would have much trouble fitting in and suiting the style of play at Barcelona.