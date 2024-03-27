Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring the situation of Christian Eriksen at Man United as the Premier League giants will allow the 32-year-old to leave this summer.

The midfielder’s contract expires at Old Trafford in 2025 and instead of losing him on a free in a year, United could make some money from selling the Danish star at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Eriksen is currently unhappy at the Manchester club having seen his minutes reduced in recent weeks.

The former Tottenham star has received just 37 minutes of action across the Red Devils’ last eight Premier League games and has fallen behind Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo in Erik ten Hag’s pecking order.

Eriksen has made 21 appearances across all competitions this term for United, scoring one goal and providing a further two assists. The midfielder can still offer a lot to a team and there is reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabian clubs interested in Man United’s Christian Eriksen

Football Insider report that clubs in the Saudi Pro League are monitoring Eriksen’s situation and could make a move for the 32-year-old this summer. No specific teams are mentioned but a bid will likely come from one of the PIF-funded teams.

Eriksen has been a solid signing for Man United considering he joined the club for free nearly two years ago. The Denmark international has gone on to play 65 games for the Manchester club, netting three times and assisting another 12 goals.

It is a miracle that the midfielder has continued to play at the highest level following his cardiac arrest in 2021 and he would be deserving of a big payday if the Saudis come calling this summer.