Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies claims on Man United star’s potential transfer away

Manchester United FC
Manchester United seem unlikely to make a decision on Christian Eriksen’s future now despite some transfer rumours linking the Danish midfielder with Galatasaray.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, with the reporter explaining that he’s not aware of any concrete talks taking place at the moment with regards to Eriksen’s future.

The former Tottenham playmaker has had some decent moments in his time at Old Trafford, but it would also be fair to say that some fans will probably have been expecting more from him, so it could be that his future will be looked at soon.

However, with Man Utd needing to bring in a new sporting director, it seems that it might be some time before we know for sure what kind of signings will be coming in next season, and also which of this current squad will be staying and who will be allowed to move on.

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United
Romano said: “I would also take reports about Christian Eriksen’s future with a pinch of salt. He’s been linked with Galatasaray, but I have no confirmation of concrete discussions taking place. I’m not expecting Man United to touch anything at this point of the season.”

Eriksen remains a big name and seems like the calibre of player who could be a good fit for Galatasaray, but for now it seems there’s not much to these stories.

