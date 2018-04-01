Deal agreed: Manchester United learn their fate as £88million star makes decision on transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been snubbed by Antoine Griezmann who has instead decided on an £88million transfer to Barcelona.

The Atletico Madrid forward had been targeted by United boss Jose Mourinho but has opted to join Barca this summer, according to the Sun.

The France international is one of Europe’s top forward players and could have made a fine signing for United in attack due to their current problems in that area.

Alexis Sanchez has largely disappointed since his January move from Arsenal, while Griezmann could also arguably be an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku at centre-forward.

Still, Griezmann will instead link up with Lionel Messi and co. at the Nou Camp in what looks a hugely exciting move for the Catalan giants in their quest to rebuild after the shock of losing Neymar to PSG last summer.

Griezmann, 27, is a similar calibre of player who should suit Barcelona’s style of play perfectly based on what we’ve seen from him at Atletico Madrid.

It remains to be seen when this move will be made official but the Sun claim the deal is edging closer to completion with Griezmann agreeing terms on the move.