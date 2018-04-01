£50m star urges his club to allow him Manchester United transfer

Manchester United have been handed a significant boost to their transfer plans with the news that Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is pushing for his club to let him join the Red Devils.

The Brazil international has been one of Europe’s top full-backs in recent times and looks an ideal fit for United given their issues in that position for so much of this season.

MORE: Arsenal handed chance to sign Manchester United star as Jose Mourinho lines up £80m replacement

Ashley Young has been forced to fill in due to Jose Mourinho’s apparent distrust of Luke Shaw for that role, and while the England veteran has performed well as a make-shift defender, he surely isn’t a long-term solution in that area.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Sandro as one of United’s top targets for this summer, and it now seems he’s also very keen to make the switch to Old Trafford.

The Times claim the 27-year-old has invited interest from Mourinho’s side and that he’s now pressing for his club to let him go, with £50million thought to be enough to persuade them to do so.

United have signed a number of big names in recent years, with plenty of money pumped into their midfield and attack with signings such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

More additions in defence are surely now needed, with Sandro reportedly being targeted alongside Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, claim the Times.