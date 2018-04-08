Crucial update for Chelsea: Managerial merry-go-round moving closer to delivering top Conte successor

Antonio Conte’s future at Chelsea has been a constant talking point all season, but the Blues could reportedly move closer to landing Massimiliano Allegri.

After winning the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, things have gone a little off track for the Italian tactician this time round.

As they risk missing out on the top four and having generally struggled across all competitions to entirely convince, it has raised question marks over Conte’s future in west London with Sky Sports noting that the man himself wasn’t concerned about what the future holds.

According to The Express though, Chelsea could be moving closer to appointing his successor, as with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane linked with the Juventus job, that could in turn free up Allegri to move on and embark on a new challenge in the Premier League with the Blues.

While Conte will hope to deliver the FA Cup this season and potentially stay on at Chelsea, speculation over his future doesn’t appear to be going away.

Coupled with the fact that Allegri has established himself as one of the top coaches in Europe having won a Serie A title with AC Milan in 2011, followed by three more at Juve and two separate runs to the Champions League final in 2015 and 2017, he has enjoyed a great spell in Italy.

Now could be the time to test himself in the Premier League, and with a more pragmatic approach without ever making major demands at Milan or Juventus, and instead working with what he’s got or been given, he could be an ideal candidate to work under Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place this summer as it seemingly starts with Zidane agreeing to return to Turin, and that will in turn have a knock-on effect for Allegri and Chelsea.