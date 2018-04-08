Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores superb first-time volley for Real Madrid to put Los Blancos ahead in Madrid derby

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an absolutely superb volley for Real Madrid this afternoon, as the Los Blancos superstar gave his side the lead against Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby.

Chances had been few and far between for the former Man United star before his goal, however when presented with the chance, the forward scored a technically excellent volley to give Real the lead against Atleti.

Ronaldo has been in superb form of late, with the winger now having amassed 44 goals in all competitions for the season, a record that not even the great Lionel Messi can match.

The goal now means that Atletico Madrid have it all to do if they are to get a win from this match and close the gap on runaway league-leaders Barca.

Here’s a clip of Ronaldo’s super strike, a goal that any player would be proud to score. What a player he is. It seems he’s having no trouble keeping up the fantastic form he’s been in of late!