Italian giant Juventus eyeing up €150M transfer swoop for key Real Madrid superstar

Serie A side Juventus are reportedly interested in making a move for Spain and Real Madrid star Isco, who is also a target for Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

Don Balon are reporting that the Italian side, who lost 3-0 at home to Los Blancos in the quarter finals of the Champions League last week, are interested in bringing the Spaniard to Italy, and that Man City are also keen on the player.

MORE: Key Real Madrid starter urges Los Blancos pull out of transfer race for €40M La Liga starlet

The news outlet are also stating that Massimiliano Allegri’s side are willing to pay €150M to secure the signature of Isco, a price that may be too good to turn down for Madrid.

Isco showed exactly what he’s all about for Los Blancos against the Old Lady in the Champions League, with the midfielder running the show for Zinedine Zidane’s side for the entire match.

Since his arrival from Malaga in 2013, Isco has managed to impress for the Spanish giants, scoring 40 and assisting 53 in 232 appearances, a formidable record.

It’s no wonder that Juventus are keeping an eye on Isco, as time and time again the 25-year-old has wowed fans with his performances and ability for the Spanish champions.

If Juventus are serious about Isco, it’ll be interesting to see just how much they are willing to fork out to secure the services of the midfielder.