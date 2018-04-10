Manchester City rival Real Madrid for stunning transfer raid on Champions League opponents Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly lining up a stunning transfer raid on Liverpool for in-form forward Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international has been in prolific form this season, scoring 38 goals in 42 games in all competitions to attract interest from across Europe in his services.

Salah would undoubtedly make a superb addition to most sides, and Diario Gol claim City manager Guardiola is keen on him as he seeks to strengthen his side with a star forward player for next season.

The 25-year-old would surely fit in perfectly at City and provide an upgrade on players like Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus up front.

Liverpool, however, will almost certainly do everything they can to avoid losing their best player to one of their biggest rivals, though they have struggled in that department in the past.

Raheem Sterling left Liverpool for City in the summer of 2015, and Fernando Torres was also poached by Chelsea in 2011.

Salah would arguably be an even bigger loss than those two big names, but thankfully for Liverpool he’s just one of a number of players City are rivalling Real Madrid for, according to Diario Gol.

The likes of Neymar, Harry Kane and Antoine Griezmann are also being mentioned as targets for both clubs.