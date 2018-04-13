‘Football Gods love us’ – Liverpool fans react to facing Roma in Champions League semi-finals

‘Football Gods love us’ – Liverpool fans react to facing Roma in Champions League semi-finals

Liverpool fans have had their say as they react to the news that the Reds will face Roma in the Champions League semi-finals later this month.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sent Manchester City crashing out in the last round as they continue to impress with a potent attacking trident and an improving defence.

The tie with the Giallorossi means a reunion for Mohamed Salah with his former club, with Eusebio Di Francesco’s men fresh from an incredible comeback against Barcelona.

Having lost 4-1 in the first leg at the Nou Camp, the Italian giants had it all to do at the Stadio Olimpico in the second meeting but managed to secure a 3-0 win to advance.

In turn, that will surely give them plenty of confidence of continuing to write their names into the history books as this is the furthest that the club have been in Europe’s premier competition.

However, that confidence is seemingly flowing out of the Liverpool fans too as they’ve reacted to the draw and believe that it’s the best that they could have got considering that they’ve avoided Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

It remains to be seen whether or not they’re underestimating the Romans, but given the quality that they possess, they will undoubtedly be favourites.

Salah has scored a stunning 39 goals in 44 games this season, and so Roma will have to ensure that they keep a familiar face quiet when the two sides meet.

