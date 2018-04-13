‘Football Gods love us’ – Liverpool fans react to facing Roma in Champions League semi-finals

Liverpool fans have had their say as they react to the news that the Reds will face Roma in the Champions League semi-finals later this month.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sent Manchester City crashing out in the last round as they continue to impress with a potent attacking trident and an improving defence.

The tie with the Giallorossi means a reunion for Mohamed Salah with his former club, with Eusebio Di Francesco’s men fresh from an incredible comeback against Barcelona.

Having lost 4-1 in the first leg at the Nou Camp, the Italian giants had it all to do at the Stadio Olimpico in the second meeting but managed to secure a 3-0 win to advance.

In turn, that will surely give them plenty of confidence of continuing to write their names into the history books as this is the furthest that the club have been in Europe’s premier competition.

However, that confidence is seemingly flowing out of the Liverpool fans too as they’ve reacted to the draw and believe that it’s the best that they could have got considering that they’ve avoided Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

It remains to be seen whether or not they’re underestimating the Romans, but given the quality that they possess, they will undoubtedly be favourites.

Salah has scored a stunning 39 goals in 44 games this season, and so Roma will have to ensure that they keep a familiar face quiet when the two sides meet.

The football Gods love us. — Joe Ford (@GreatException) April 13, 2018

Decent draw, but would have preferred the second leg to be at Anfield. — Steve Hartley (@SteveHartley72) April 13, 2018

Liverpool beat Roma. Bayern beat Real and Klopp gets revenge for the final he lost by beating Bayern in the final. — craig moore (@crgmoore) April 13, 2018

What a fucking result that is….. Yes we can’t underestimate Roma at all they are a good side…..But that’s the best result we could of hoped for… — Ragnar (@Ragnars21) April 13, 2018

Bring it on baby YNWA and we going all the way to the final.Thank God we are still unbeaten thanks @empireofthekop — Thembinkosi Donga (@thembinkosi_don) April 13, 2018

On paper it is definitely the easier of the ties but it will still be very difficult. Hoping for a couple of goals and a clean sheet in the first leg. — LR (@eddievoneagle) April 13, 2018

It’s part of our journey back into a new page in our history ?+??=Six times — Michael Davin (@MichaelDavin10) April 13, 2018

Would of liked one of the other just to keep us focused not good against so-called weak teams but are they weak after what they done to Barca — P-R (@Lfc7R) April 13, 2018

I think they’re better defensively and we may have done better drawing Real of Bayern. Hopefully we keep our focus and handle the game we were given — Mark Hill (@Inhocmark) April 13, 2018

Happy with the draw.

However, we cant take Roma lightly.#YNWA #COYR — Ian (@gillkatian) April 13, 2018

Nope nope nope. Underdog story. Can see roma winning it. I would rather have had struggling Madrid or bayern. The momentum we’ve got would get rid of one of the heavy hitters — Ali Smith (@_AlasdairSmith) April 13, 2018

Love the draw. The football gods love us. — Peter Presta (@presta_peter) April 13, 2018

Every tie is a tough tie but we can do it ??? — Prub Mankunio (@Mankunio) April 13, 2018