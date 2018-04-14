‘He’s so insecure’ – Chelsea fans slam Conte for dropping ace vs Southampton

Chelsea take on Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday, undoubtedly hoping to keep their slim chances of a top-four finish alive.

The Blues start the day 10 points adrift of Tottenham with just six games remaining, and so after their costly draw at home with West Ham United last time out, it may have all-but ended Antonio Conte’s hopes of being in the Champions League next season.

While they still have the FA Cup to consider, they will undoubtedly want to end the Premier League campaign off in strong fashion too to build up some momentum, and so they’ll be desperate for three points against the Saints.

Mark Hughes will also be desperate, but for very different reasons as his side face a battle at the wrong end of the table given that they’re in a relegation dogfight.

Southampton sit in the bottom three, just three points away from safety, but with time running out they know they will have to pick up points quickly.

Whether they can take advantage of Chelsea’s recent slip-ups, with the Blues looking to avoid a three-game winless run, remains to be seen. Conte though, as expected, has gone with a very strong line-up to avoid further disappointment.

There is no place for Antonio Rudiger though, as the Chelsea fans below believe that his comments in midweek have resulted in him being dropped.

