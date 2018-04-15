Manchester City ready to pounce for £167million-rated superstar transfer after major development

Manchester City are reportedly ready to pounce for the sensational transfer of Kylian Mbappe this summer as it has emerged Paris Saint-Germain may have to sell the player.

According to the Daily Mirror, the France international is set to make his loan from Monaco to PSG permanent in a £167million deal, but the club could then be forced to offload him due to Financial Fair Play complications.

The Mirror claim City would be ready to try a move for Mbappe if PSG were to be found guilty of breaching FFP restrictions, which would potentially see them kicked out of the Champions League and handed significant fines.

This would be quite a development after their lavish spending last summer saw them bring in both Mbappe and Neymar in moves that were expected to put them among European football’s elite.

It hasn’t quite worked out that way, however, with PSG exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage again and now facing losing one of their best players.

The Mirror report that City were interested in Mbappe before he made the move to the Parc des Princes, so it’s little surprise to see they could be tempted to try again for him.

The 19-year-old is one of the best attacking players on the planet and one of the most exciting young players to come through in some time, and he’d surely fit in perfectly up front for Pep Guardiola’s side.