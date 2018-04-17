Barcelona transfer news: £60m Man Utd raid, 17-year-old English starlet on radar

Barcelona could be set for a shopping trip in England this summer as reports claim that they’re eyeing moves for Anthony Martial and Ryan Sessegnon.

The Catalan giants are on course to enjoy a successful first season under Ernesto Valverde, as while they boast an 11-point lead at the top of the La Liga table, they will face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final this weekend in a bid to win a domestic double.

However, there has been criticism of their style under Valverde this season, while their headline-making exit from the Champions League this month wouldn’t have gone down well with the Nou Camp hierarchy.

Fortunately, according to the Daily Mail, they will back their coach in the transfer market this summer to strengthen further as a £60m swoop for Man Utd forward Martial and one for Fulham’s talented youngster Sessegnon are reportedly in their plans ahead of next season.

Martial has made 41 appearances so far this year, but the 22-year-old has struggled to break into Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up on a regular basis, especially after the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal which added further competition.

In turn, doubts have emerged over his future at Old Trafford it seems, while his tallies of 11 goals and 10 assists have shown the quality that he possesses with plenty of improvement left in his game too.

As for Sessegnon, he continues to earn rave reviews for his performances in the Championship, as despite still only being 17 years of age, he’s scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 46 outings this season.

Although Jordi Alba still has plenty left in the tank to remain as first choice in the left-back role, Lucas Digne has struggled to convince as his reserve which may well have led to the reported interest in Sessegnon.

It’s seems a risky move from Barcelona given his inexperience and an element of the unknown given he hasn’t yet proven himself at the highest level. However, his form has seemingly done enough to at least get him on the Barcelona radar.