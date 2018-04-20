Ivan Gazidis gives clue over who he wants to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has offered some clue of what kind of manager he’d like to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The footballing world has been rocked by today’s announcement that Wenger will call time on 22 years in charge of the Gunners at the end of this season.

Wenger is guaranteed legendary status at Arsenal and will go down as one of the finest managers to ever coach in England, and it’ll be a tough act to follow for whoever comes in next.

Somewhat worryingly, Gazidis has said no talks have yet been held over who could replace the Frenchman, but he did offer some insight into what the club are after in terms of the ideal Wenger replacement’s credentials.

Let’s finish this season as strongly as possible ? ?#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/8sokVnZgCo — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 20, 2018

Speaking at a press conference this evening, the Gunners chief outlined the kind of tactical approach and values the next Arsenal manager must have in order to continue Wenger’s legacy.

Gazidis says Arsenal are looking for new manager who will play 'progressive, attacking football', & continue 'values' embodied by Wenger. 'I think we have to be open-minded & brave' — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) April 20, 2018

Gazidis has been quoted as saying he wants ‘progressive, attacking football’, which means rumoured candidates such as Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique could certainly fit the bill.