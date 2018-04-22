Salah or De Bruyne? PFA player of the year announced as Liverpool and Manchester City stars battle it out

The PFA player of the year award has been announced this evening with Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah battling it out for the accolade.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has beaten Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne to the PFA player of the year award.

The Egyptian god has had one hell of a season in the Premier League in which he has gone on to break record after record.

Mo Salah wins Player of the Year. The Egyptian King! 🔴🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/1r7Zk0GDTW — Jack Sear (@JackSear) April 22, 2018

The 25-year-old has scored a record-equalling 31 goals in a Premier League campaign and still has time to add to it, and has scored more than any Liverpool player ever in their debut season, whilst also becoming the top scoring African across a single English league campaign.

Salah and De Bruyne were the obvious frontrunners for the award with David De Gea (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), David Silva (Manchester City) and Leroy Sane (Manchester City) also nominated for the award.

Despite a title winning season for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, Salah could just not be overlooked.

Salah has become the highest scoring Egyptain in the Premier League, has won the most amount of player of the month awards in a single season (3), become Liverpool’s greatest ever goalscorer in a debut season and he needs just one more Premier League goal to become the all-time highest goalscorer in the Premier League in an individual season (current record is 31).

Salah has epitomised Liverpool’s season and is the perfect high-pressing attacker that Jurgen Klopp’s style of play requires. With 31 goals and nine assists to his name, in just 33 appearances, he is perhaps on track for one of the most incredible Premier League performances across a whole season. Take a bow, King Mo.

Congratulations to @22mosalah for his amazing season and this Player of The year award, well deserved !! #PlayerOfTheYear #YNWA — Luis Garcia (@LuchoGarcia14) April 22, 2018

Leroy Sane picks up Young Player of the Year

Elsewhere, Manchester City forward Leroy Sane was a deserving winner of the PFA Young Player of the Year prize.

The 22-year-old German played a key role in City running away with the Premier League title, weighing in with nine goals and 12 assists in the league.

Undoubtedly up there with the finest young players in the world, Sane has a very bright future indeed at this level and will surely be competing for the senior award in seasons to come.

OFFICIAL: #MCFC star Leroy Sane named PFA Young Player of the Year for 2017/18! #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/6ZKOQ4pvc4 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 22, 2018

He joins some big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane in being named the best youngster in the country, which gives you some idea of what it takes to get hold of that trophy.