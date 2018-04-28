€100m Barcelona, Man Utd target in admission over future ahead of possible summer exit

Barcelona and Man Utd target Antoine Griezmann has remained coy on his future at Atletico Madrid as he revealed he’s in talks with the club.

The 27-year-old has overcome a slow start to the campaign to bag 27 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearances this season to once again show his class.

While he will hope to end the season well with Atleti, he’ll also be preparing for the World Cup in Russia this summer with France, but his club future continues to be a talking point.

As noted by The Express, Griezmann has a €100m release clause this summer, and in today’s transfer market with the extortionate fees seen around Europe, that could be considered a fair price. The French international has now spoken about his future which will undoubtedly spark further speculation.

“If I’m going to continue at Atletico, I don’t know, we’ll see,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “We’re talking to the club to see what can be done.”

It’s unclear as to whether that means Greizmann is trying to convince the club to let him leave this summer or it could even be that he signs a new contract to remain as a focal point in Diego Simeone’s plans.

In turn, it will keep any interested party guessing and monitoring his situation, with Barcelona and Manchester United specifically mentioned in the report as being keen on the French forward.

Given the attacking options already available to Ernesto Valverde and Jose Mourinho though, it’s difficult to see where Griezmann fits in. Barcelona already have the likes of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, while Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are battling it out behind the main striker.

Nevertheless, should he become available this summer, a player of Griezmann’s quality will always likely be in high demand.