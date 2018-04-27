Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been discussing Neymar, leaving the door open for a potential return to the Nou Camp.

The 26-year-old only left the Catalan giants last summer, as he has gone on to score 29 goals and provide 19 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain.

However, his future has never been far from being a talking point, with incoming Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior the latest to add his thoughts on his compatriot returning to Spain, as noted by Sky Sports.

Neymar’s more immediate focus will be on returning from injury to feature at the World Cup in Russia this summer as he been sidelined since late February, but his club future has been discussed by Barcelona chief Bartomeu who has refused to rule out a return, albeit he adds that it’s unlikely PSG would allow it.

“Of course yes,” he said when asked if he would take Neymar back at the Nou Camp, as reported by The Express. “We enjoyed him for four seasons [here] and he is a very good player. I do not think that PSG want to sell him.”

Interestingly though, he’s seemingly given Real Madrid his blessing to make a move too as he’s suggested that he would rather see Neymar back in La Liga than abroad so that the Spanish teams can continue to lead the charge in Europe.

“It would not hurt me, I like that the good players are in La Liga,” he added. “He decides but he has a contract with PSG for the next four years.

“Our first priority is Barcelona and then that La Liga is competitive. Our first rival is the Premier League.”

It remains to be seen where Neymar’s future lies as after Unai Emery announced his intention to step down at the end of the season, as per Sky Sports, perhaps the new appointment at PSG will also have a bearing on Neymar’s future.

Based on these comments from Bartomeu though, if the Brazilian forward does consider a future away from Paris, then both Barcelona and perhaps Real Madrid will be vying for his signature as the latter will be buoyed by his apparent invitation to make a move.