Video: Neymar set to be out of action for months after horrific injury confirmed

Neymar’s injury curse has struck again, and this time he’s been the victim of one of the most serious of his career to date.
The Brazilian was in a great deal of pain during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay this week, and needed to be stretchered off.
It’s now been confirmed that the 31-year-old has not only torn his anterior cruciate ligament which will likely mean nine months out of action, but he has also torn his meniscus.
His season is over and Sky Sports report that his club, Al Hilal, wish him well and to come back stronger.
BREAKING: Medical tests have confirmed Neymar has suffered a tear to his Anterior Cruciate Ligament and Meniscus injury in his knee, he will undergo surgery ?? pic.twitter.com/xerxr1E1tb
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 18, 2023
Pictures from Sky Sports