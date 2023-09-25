Neymar stirs up controversy in Saudi Arabia after fallout with Al-Hilal manager

Brazilian international Neymar joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal during the summer transfer window.

However, things are not going according to plan for the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

A report from the Spanish publication SPORT claims that Neymar has already fallen out with the manager Jorge Jesus. Apparently, the player had an altercation with the manager in the locker room after a game and Jesus reprimanded him for his attitude.

The comments from the manager did not go down well with Neymar and he has now urged the club hierarchy to get rid of the Portuguese manager.

The Al-Hilal directors have already spoken to Jorge Jesus’s agents and they have informed the Portuguese tactician that his contract could be terminated if results do not improve soon.

Al-Hilal are currently second in the league table and it remains to be seen whether Neymar’s fallout with him results in his dismissal in the coming months.

The Brazilian is a marquee signing for the Saudi Arabian club and they paid around €90 million to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer. They will not want to upset a key player like Neymar who is the face of the club.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops and whether the player and the manager manage to sort out their differences and move on.