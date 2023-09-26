Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to rumours of Neymar already being unhappy at Al Hilal

There’s been some surprise speculation surrounding Neymar at Al Hilal already, despite the Brazilian only being at the Saudi club for a few weeks.

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain under something of a cloud this summer, and controversy seems to follow the 31-year-old almost everywhere he goes.

However, writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column today, Fabrizio Romano explained that these reports are fake news, with nothing of the sort being confirmed by sources close to the player or the club.

Discussing the Neymar situation, Romano said: “There’s been a bit of a media storm about Neymar, claiming he’s already unhappy with Al Hilal and with manager Jorge Jesus, but from what I’m told it is completely fake news.

“It’s being denied by people close to the player and the club. There has been no issue with the manager, the situation is absolutely normal as of now.”

Al Hilal had a busy summer bringing in some of the biggest names in world football, and they certainly don’t come much bigger than Neymar.

Thankfully for their fans, it seems they can relax about these slightly bogus stories coming up, and they’ll no doubt hope the former Barcelona man can continue to do his bit to light up the Saudi Pro League and boost football in their country.