Video: Barcelona’s brilliant Iniesta tribute, announcement sparks incredible response

Barcelona will bid farewell to Andres Iniesta at the end of the season, but the emotional responses and tributes have already come flooding in.

The Catalan giants still have five La Liga games remaining this season, and that will see Iniesta feature in one last El Clasico on May 6, while his final game at the Nou Camp will be on May 20 against Real Sociedad.

In turn, there will undoubtedly be plenty more emotional moments along the way as the 33-year-old did his best to hold back the tears on Friday at a specially organised press conference to confirm his decision on his future.

? Andrés Iniesta: “This is my last season here” Your legacy is infinite. #infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/2ZBQxjyVFv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2018

Having won countless trophies and individual accolades over the years after joining Barcelona as a youngster in 1996, Iniesta has written his name into club folklore and made all neutrals admire his talent after a glittering career at Barcelona.

He didn’t confirm his next move, but should it take him away from Europe, it will be a real disappointment for all concerned. As evidenced in the Copa del Rey final last weekend, the veteran still has plenty of quality to offer but his time at the Nou Camp is coming to an end.

Barcelona will undoubtedly have plenty more tributes lined up for Iniesta both on the pitch and through their social media accounts, but the video below is a perfect start to showing appreciation to the player. Further, as seen in the tweets below, various media outlets will also be desperately upset to see him move on and flooded him with praise for his achievements over the years.

Andres Iniesta has announced he is leaving Barcelona at the end of the season ? “A great deal of who I am, is down to Barca and La Masia – I am very thankful to them.” La Liga ????????

Copa del Rey ??????

Champions League ???? pic.twitter.com/4RS6p7osPT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2018

Andres Iniesta takes his place among Barca legends pic.twitter.com/4cdj3xjSgi — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 27, 2018

Guardiola on Iniesta: “I want to thank him. People think managers help the players but he helped me understand the game better, just watching how he plays the game. Hopefully he comes back to Barcelona to teach young players, or professional players, what he showed on the pitch.” — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) April 27, 2018

Luis Enrique: “Andrés Iniesta’s like Harry Potter. One, two, three and whoosh … He’s past the player. It’s like he has a magic wand.” #UCL pic.twitter.com/wWnMTSSJqM — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2018

Andrés Iniesta: Of the 64 players to have attempted 150 or more dribbles since the start of the 2015/16 season, Iniesta has a better dribble success rate (78.5%) than any other La Liga player For more player stats — https://t.co/suy8xI8Jz0 pic.twitter.com/iZXZ2BsXs6 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 27, 2018

Zidane: Iniesta? We’re talking about someone who has made everyone dream and I personally admire him. He deserved the Balón d’Or, specially in 2010 when he won the World Cup. It’s clear he deserved it. I don’t know if he’ll win it this year. I wish him the best with his future. pic.twitter.com/zc4yOzuFkE — SB (@Realmadridplace) April 27, 2018

¡Gracias por tanto @andresiniesta8 ???! Se marcha mi capitán, mi compañero, mi amigo. Disfrutemos de este tiempo que nos queda juntos ?? ¡Un abrazo grande!

Thanks @andresiniesta8! My captain, my teammate, my friend. Good luck to you and your family in your new challenge! pic.twitter.com/zfWNGs4nVf — Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) April 27, 2018