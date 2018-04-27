Video: Barcelona’s brilliant Iniesta tribute, announcement sparks incredible response

Barcelona will bid farewell to Andres Iniesta at the end of the season, but the emotional responses and tributes have already come flooding in.

The Catalan giants still have five La Liga games remaining this season, and that will see Iniesta feature in one last El Clasico on May 6, while his final game at the Nou Camp will be on May 20 against Real Sociedad.

In turn, there will undoubtedly be plenty more emotional moments along the way as the 33-year-old did his best to hold back the tears on Friday at a specially organised press conference to confirm his decision on his future.

Having won countless trophies and individual accolades over the years after joining Barcelona as a youngster in 1996, Iniesta has written his name into club folklore and made all neutrals admire his talent after a glittering career at Barcelona.

He didn’t confirm his next move, but should it take him away from Europe, it will be a real disappointment for all concerned. As evidenced in the Copa del Rey final last weekend, the veteran still has plenty of quality to offer but his time at the Nou Camp is coming to an end.

Barcelona will undoubtedly have plenty more tributes lined up for Iniesta both on the pitch and through their social media accounts, but the video below is a perfect start to showing appreciation to the player. Further, as seen in the tweets below, various media outlets will also be desperately upset to see him move on and flooded him with praise for his achievements over the years.

