Pep Guardiola is reportedly looking to shuffle his Man City squad around in the summer, with it seeming as one Real Madrid star in particular is in his sights.

Don Balon are reporting that the Man City boss is looking to include both John Stones and Bernardo Silva in a deal to land Real Madrid star Isco, who has been proven to be a key player for Los Blancos these past few years.

The news outlet are also stating that Guardiola and his side may also have to include a fair bit of money, as well as Stones and Silva, if they really do want to bring Isco to the Eithad.

Isco has shown to be key part of Zinedine Zidanes’s side in these past few years, with the Spaniard’s performances going a long way to helping Los Blancos secured back-to-back Champions League titles in 2016 and 2017.

The midfielder’s calmness on the ball and want to get forward is one of the main reasons as to why the player is rated so highly by fans and critics alike.

However, swapping Stones and Silva for the Real Madrid ace may not be the best of moves, as it’ll most likely weaken City’s squad, as both Silva and Stones have proven to be worthwhile signings for the large part of this season.

Stones moved to the club from Everton for £47.5M in 2016 as per the BBC, with Silva coming from Monaco for £43M over the summer just gone according to the BBC, two buys that seem like bargains when you look at how crucial they’ve been at times for City this season.