Video: Cristiano Ronaldo trolled despite reaching third consecutive Champions League final after horrific miss for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Real Madrid progressed past Bayern Munich for a third consecutive Champions League final but Cristiano Ronaldo stole the headlines for an awful miss.

Real Madrid managed to hold Bayern Munich to a 2-2 draw allowing them to qualify for their fourth Champions League final in the last five years.

Karim Benzema had drawn Real level at 1-1 after Bayern’s right-back Joshua Kimmich had put the German side ahead inside four minutes to give the Bundesliga champions hope after a 2-1 loss in the first-leg.

Benzema then put Real into a a 2-1 lead after capitalising on a horrific mistake from Sven Ulreich in the Bayern goal. The ‘keeper severely misjudged a pass-back before the Frenchman made the German pay for his error.

James Rodriguez then equalised against his parent club for Bayern on the 63rd minute to set up a nervous last half-an-hour. Bayern however were unable to convert a number of chances in the final ten minutes.

Real’s victory on aggregate sets up their their third final in three years and also continues his record of never being knocked out of the competition as a manager.

It was Ronaldo however who stole the headlines for a horrific miss from just three-yards out in the second-half. The miss was not punished by Bayern but the Portuguese star received a flurry of abuse on social media.

Watch the miss below and the subsequent social media reactions.

How many times has Ronaldo dropped 0/10s and been bailed out by his teammates? Pen miss vs Barca UCL semi 2008. Pen miss vs Chelsea UCL final 2009. Consistent 0/10s in Euro 2016. Invisible in CL 16 bar Wolfsburg. 0/10s vs Bayern over 2 legs and still playing in the final. — R (@MessiZone10) May 1, 2018

RONALDO MISSED AN OPEN GOAL LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO — R (@MessiZone10) May 1, 2018