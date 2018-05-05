Chelsea star gives Real Madrid big decision to make with response to transfer approach

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has reportedly turned down a transfer approach from Real Madrid for the time being as he gives the Spanish giants a big decision to make.

The France international has been approached by Real over a summer move as Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer, but his agent has told them he won’t join while Casemiro is there, according to Don Balon.

The Brazilian is undoubtedly another top defensive midfield player whose presence could block Kante’s path to becoming a starter at the Bernabeu, so this may be a wise decision.

Chelsea fans will be relieved to hear Kante seems content to stay where he is, with the 27-year-old undoubtedly one of the very best players in the world in his position.

Kante played a major role in the Blues winning the Premier League title last season and picked up the PFA Player of the Year prize for his efforts.

There’s no doubt he could fit in well at a big club like Madrid as well, whom Don Balon claim have been in touch about signing him as it looks like Chelsea could be about to miss out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Another report from Don Balon has today also linked Eden Hazard with Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of what could be a very challenging summer for the west Londoners if they don’t make the top four.