Barcelona and Real Madrid, take note: Chelsea star tipped to leave in the next transfer window

Former Arsenal star and pundit Paul Merson believes Eden Hazard will seal a transfer away from Chelsea this summer as he doesn’t want to be there forever.

Earlier today reports emerged from Don Balon that Barcelona were considering joining Real Madrid in the running to sign Hazard, so they may want to take note of this bold claim by Merson.

Hazard has been at Chelsea since 2012 and despite winning two Premier League titles in that time, he may well feel he could now be representing a bigger club.

The Belgium international could almost certainly slot into most top sides around Europe and give himself a better chance of challenging for honours such as the Champions League and Ballon d’Or with a switch away from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea certainly look to have some cause for concern as they look set to miss out on a top four place this term, meaning a number of their star players could surely look to move on in pursuit of Champions League football.

‘I don’t think Eden Hazard will be there by then. If Hazard doesn’t leave Chelsea this summer he’ll be there forever. And I don’t think he wants that,’ Merson wrote in his column in the Daily Star.

Diario Gol have previously reported that Hazard has informed Chelsea of his plans to leave.