“We’re all thinking of you” – Clubs and players alike send their condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson following shocking news

Posted by
“We’re all thinking of you” – Clubs and players alike send their condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson following shocking news

Football clubs and players alike have taken to social media to send ‘get well’ messages to Sir Alex Ferguson following the news that the former Man United boss had been hospitalised. 

Sky Sports state that the Scot has undergone surgery on his brain, and that he is still in hospital recovering.

MORE: “Absolutely heartbroken” – Man United fans react to shocking news that Sir Alex Ferguson is in hospital

Following the news, football clubs and players have sent their condolences to both Man United and Sir Alex.

It’s no surprise to see so many clubs and players send send their condolences to Sir Alex, as the former Red Devils’ boss impact on the footballing world is unparalleled.

Having won everything there is to win with United, his impact on the game is something that’ll most likely never be topped for as long as a lot of us live.

Here are a few select tweets from both clubs and players, sending their heartfelt ‘get well’ messages to Sir Alex.

Stay strong, Fergie.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top