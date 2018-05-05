Football clubs and players alike have taken to social media to send ‘get well’ messages to Sir Alex Ferguson following the news that the former Man United boss had been hospitalised.

Sky Sports state that the Scot has undergone surgery on his brain, and that he is still in hospital recovering.

MORE: “Absolutely heartbroken” – Man United fans react to shocking news that Sir Alex Ferguson is in hospital

Following the news, football clubs and players have sent their condolences to both Man United and Sir Alex.

It’s no surprise to see so many clubs and players send send their condolences to Sir Alex, as the former Red Devils’ boss impact on the footballing world is unparalleled.

Having won everything there is to win with United, his impact on the game is something that’ll most likely never be topped for as long as a lot of us live.

Here are a few select tweets from both clubs and players, sending their heartfelt ‘get well’ messages to Sir Alex.

Stay strong, Fergie.

We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex. pic.twitter.com/2K14ZPKFMk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2018

This evening, everybody at Chelsea FC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2018

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018

?? ?? Sir Alex — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 5, 2018

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2018

Sending my love and best wishes to sir Alex ???? — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) May 5, 2018

Very sorry to hear the news that Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital. Wish him all the very best. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 5, 2018

Everyone at #RangersFC sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson following emergency surgery this evening. pic.twitter.com/oWJJzDZqzV — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 5, 2018

Everyone at Sevilla FC wants to send their best wishes and strength to those close to Sir Alex Ferguson at such a difficult time. If there's anyone out there with the spirit to pull through it's Sir Alex. Fuerza! — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 5, 2018

Hope and wish Sir Alex Ferguson to stay Strong and to have a full recovery!!??? #PrayforSirAlex — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) May 5, 2018