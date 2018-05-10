‘Massive hypocrite’ – Arsenal fans slam AFTV regular as he poses for Wenger selfie

He’s given Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger an incredible amount of stick in recent years, but Arsenal Fan TV regular Mr DT seemingly loved meeting him on Sunday.

As seen in the tweet below in one of many videos on AFTV in which he has slammed the veteran tactician, DT has been a vocal supporter of getting rid of the Frenchman for some time.

Along with other ‘Wenger out’ supporters, they’ve finally got their wish as the long-time Arsenal boss will end his 22-year tenure this summer as he prepares to step down after making an official announcement last month.

On one hand, this does scream of hypocrisy as having ranted and raved for so long asking for Wenger to be sacked, it feels like it’s in poor taste that he’s now praising him and taking selfies.

In contrast, DT has often referred back to the glory years under Wenger and insisted that he is disappointed that his legacy has been tarnished by poor results in recent times and so he’s just showing his appreciation for the manager.

However, these fans haven’t seen it that way as they wasted no time in slamming him over his decision to suddenly show support and respect to Wenger…

