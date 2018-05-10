He’s given Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger an incredible amount of stick in recent years, but Arsenal Fan TV regular Mr DT seemingly loved meeting him on Sunday.

As seen in the tweet below in one of many videos on AFTV in which he has slammed the veteran tactician, DT has been a vocal supporter of getting rid of the Frenchman for some time.

Along with other ‘Wenger out’ supporters, they’ve finally got their wish as the long-time Arsenal boss will end his 22-year tenure this summer as he prepares to step down after making an official announcement last month.

On one hand, this does scream of hypocrisy as having ranted and raved for so long asking for Wenger to be sacked, it feels like it’s in poor taste that he’s now praising him and taking selfies.

In contrast, DT has often referred back to the glory years under Wenger and insisted that he is disappointed that his legacy has been tarnished by poor results in recent times and so he’s just showing his appreciation for the manager.

However, these fans haven’t seen it that way as they wasted no time in slamming him over his decision to suddenly show support and respect to Wenger…

Liverpool 4 Arsenal 0 | Arsene Wenger Is Finished!!! (DT Angry Rant) https://t.co/2qgdCZV513 via @YouTube @dbrown52310 — Chris Elsworth (@Elsworth10) May 6, 2018

Arrive in Leicester and look who I see, now he’s leaving I can look back on the good times and not the fact he should have left a few years ago, he even said he would put in a good word for me as the next manager ? pic.twitter.com/YOvPIlZj6n — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) May 9, 2018

This has triggered me. You don’t deserve him! — FK ?? (@fkhanage) May 9, 2018

Did you tell him that you called him a ‘cunt’ and attended a protest with a chant about wishing him dead? — Chas Newkey-Burden (@allthatchas) May 9, 2018

Snake — Baz (@Bazza1983) May 9, 2018

First disrespected him thousand times and take a selfie with him after. You should be ashamed. — AllviaUnited (@axkiko) May 9, 2018

Did you take the knife out of his back? — John (@jbabz84) May 9, 2018

After talking sh*t about him over the years?….you don’t deserve to be with him — ?GunnerSim1? (@gunnersim1) May 9, 2018

How can you have the audacity to take a picture with him? You didn’t just criticise him you abused him every week. Absolute div. — James Hawkins (@hawhaythelord) May 9, 2018