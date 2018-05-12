Bayern Munich have joined Liverpool in the race for a certain Barcelona star, with the club willing to offer €100M for the player.

Don Balon are reporting that the German giants are interested in taking Frenchman Ousmane Dembele back to the Bundesliga, and that Liverpool are also keen on the youngster.

MORE: Key Liverpool star willing to reject move to Real Madrid in favour of securing Barcelona transfer for one key reason

The news outlet are also stating that Jupp Hynckes’ side are willing to put down as much as €100M in order to secure the services of Dembele, who only moved to Spain last summer.

Since making a move to the Blaugrana from Borussia Dortmund in the summer just gone, Dembele has managed to impress fans with his ability and potential.

In 15 games for Ernesto Valverde’s side, the 20-year-old has managed to clock up a total of four goals and eight assists, a formidable return for a player of his age.

Dembele’s best performance came recently against Villarreal, as the Frenchman bagged two superb goals to help the Spanish giants cruise to a 5-1 victory.

If Bayern Munich are serious about Dembele, it remains to be seen whether €100M would be enough to pry the player away from the Camp Nou.