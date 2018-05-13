Arsenal fans have responded to comments made by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola today that did not rule out a move for the Spaniard back to the Emirates Stadium.

Having spent five seasons at Arsenal, with two of those as captain during his playing days, Arteta has been linked as a leading candidate to replace Arsene Wenger next season.

MORE: Arsene Wenger gives transfer advice to his successor after taking charge of last-ever Arsenal match

The long-serving French tactician took charge of his last Gunners match this afternoon as they won 1-0 away to Huddersfield Town, while City celebrated reaching 100 points in the Premier League.

Guardiola spoke fondly of Arteta his side’s victory at Southampton, and his words seemed to suggest he felt there was a possibility of his assistant leaving the Etihad Stadium to take up an offer from Arsenal.

Guardiola on Arteta's potential move to Arsenal: "I want the best for my friends, and he is a friend of mine." — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) May 13, 2018

The Daily Mail have linked the 36-year-old as being among the candidates and that Arsenal are leaning towards hiring a young coach for the long term.

Not every fan is happy about this latest development, but a growing number seem to think Arteta to Arsenal is a done deal now…

Welcome Arteta https://t.co/pnYZ5KDkf1 — Alif Rizki Aprlianto (@alifrizkiap) May 13, 2018

Arteta it is then. Looking forward to a fight for top 10 next season! — KP ? (@theproperKP) May 13, 2018