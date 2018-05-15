Mikel Arteta looks like the man set to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager with his odds crashing in the past 24 hours.

Wenger marked his last game as the Arsenal manager with a 1-0 win against Huddersfield on Sunday – bringing the curtain down to his 22 year tenure at the club.

However, the focus has now turned to who will succeed him at the Emirates and with big shoes to fill, it appears that the Arsenal hierarchy have earmarked Arteta as the man to do so.

Arteta has been part the Man City coaching set up and manager Pep Guardiola has spoken highly of Arteta after his side’s victory at Southampton on the final day of the season.

The former Arsenal captain commanded respect with his peers during his time in north London and is said favoured by chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim have ruled out Julian Nagelsmann leaving the club this summer.

Many Gunners’ fans would love to see Max Allegri at the helm with his tactical acumen and discipline favouring the north London faithful.

However, he appeared to rule himself out of the running by stating he will stay at Juventus “unless they sack me”.

The Juventus coach is believed to have told Arsenal they must make sufficient transfer funds available to transform them into genuine title contenders – however the Gunners are reported to have £50 million to spend this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Latest Arsenal manager odds

Mikel Arteta – 2/7

Max Allegri – 6/1

Brendan Rodgers – 10/1

Luis Enrique – 16/1

Zeljko Buvac – 16/1

Patrick Vieira – 16/1

Carlos Ancelotti – 18/1

Julian Nagelsmann – 20/1