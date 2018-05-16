Antoine Griezmann was the hero as Atletico Madrid beat Marseille 3-0 to lift the Europa League trophy in Lyon tonight.

The France international was in inspired form and finally shone on the big stage with two goals to decide tonight’s final, both of which were quality finishes.

This puts the pain of his poor displays in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and France’s Euro 2016 final loss to Portugal at least partially to bed.

Here’s our round-up of the good, the bad and the weird from tonight’s final…

The good

Both goals were good, but that second one from Griezmann was really something special. I mean, just look at this:

Atlético Madrid's goalscorers in Europa League finals: 2010: Diego Forlán ?? 2012: Radamel Falcao ?? 2018: Antoine Griezmann ?? Elite-level strikers: Every year ? pic.twitter.com/HgUC6CbBNI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 16, 2018

On top of that, it’s nice that Gabi managed to grab himself a goal. The Atletico captain doesn’t get many, but the 34-year-old, who came through the club’s academy, made sure of the win with a cool finish late on.

If that doesn’t do it for you, you’re dead inside.

The bad

Dimitri Payet in tears as he goes off injured vs Atletico Madrid, so sad! ? pic.twitter.com/R2fOglX1DA — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 16, 2018

You never want to see a top player go off in a major final, especially one of the game’s great entertainers in Dimitri Payet.

One wonders if he’ll get another chance to lift a major trophy, particularly if this injury proves bad enough that he cannot make it to this summer’s World Cup.

A big loss all round.

The weird

This stat below is utterly ridiculous…what are the Spanish up to??

A Spanish team hasn't been beaten by a non Spanish team in a European Final since 2001. (Valencia and Alaves). Nuts. — Bob (@Robbie_OR) May 16, 2018

With Liverpool coming up against Real Madrid in the final big game of the season – next week’s Champions League showdown in Kiev – this certainly bodes very badly indeed for the Reds.

Will Real now make it a Madrid double in Europe this season?