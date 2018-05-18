Manchester United make transfer offer to get one over Jose Mourinho’s ‘greatest enemy’ in football

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has a decision to make this summer as he reportedly has transfer offers from both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Don Balon claim Jose Mourinho’s side are in for the Germany international as the Red Devils manager is both eager to add his qualities to his squad and also ensure his ‘greatest enemy’ Pep Guardiola cannot land him for City.

This seems typical behaviour from Mourinho, who is known for being ultra competitive and ambitious, so he certainly won’t want to be beaten to such a top signing by a rival this summer.

Were City to sign Kroos it would give them yet another boost in their efforts to retain their Premier League crown next season, and likely mean more misery for United.

If Mourinho could get him, however, it could be something of a game-changer for United in midfield after some difficulties there this term.

Paul Pogba has struggled to hit top form, while Michael Carrick is retiring this summer and Marouane Fellaini’s future is in some doubt as he nears the end of his contract.

Kroos could help provide some balance in that position, linking the defence and attack better than the likes of Pogba and Nemanja Matic have been able to.