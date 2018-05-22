Chelsea will officially announce the exit of this huge star in the coming hours

Chelsea will officially announce the departure of a huge figure in the coming hours.

Italian reports have indicated that Chelsea will announce the departure of Antonio Conte in the coming hours.

The respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that an official announcement from Chelsea declaring that Conte has left the club is likely to emerge in the following hours.

Whether the forecasted announcement will come to fruition or not remains to be seen. Regardless of the announcement however, it casts more uncertainty and an inevitable tone over the future of the Italian manager at Stamford Bridge.

Just three days ago Conte and Chelsea clinched the FA Cup at Wembley in a victory over Manchester United. A 22nd minute Eden Hazard penalty proved to be the difference with the Belgian’s goal separating the two sides.

More impressively, Conte won the Premier League title in his first season as Chelsea manager during the 2016/17 season and has won major trophies in consecutive years during his time at Stamford Bridge. This year’s league form however will overshadow much of Conte’s achievements with Chelsea finishing in just fifth position.

Media attention will now turn to who will replace the Italian if his predicted departure is as soon as reports suggest. The Express cited a report from the Spanish outlet MARCA just yesterday which stated that Chelsea players are already preparing for life under the management of current Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, suggesting that Conte’s replacement has already been found.