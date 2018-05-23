Manchester United are reportedly preparing to pay £61million and Paul Pogba to Real Madrid for the sensational transfer return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is according to Diario Gol, who report Jose Mourinho is keen to offload Pogba and do a deal for Ronaldo, who would not rule out moving back to Old Trafford.

The report insists, however, that Ronaldo is yet to decide on his future though he is aware of interest from United going into the summer.

Red Devils fans would no doubt love to see the Portuguese back at the club after a frustrating season, with the return of this legendary figure bound to boost morale around the club.

United finished trophyless, coming runner-up to Manchester City in the Premier League and to Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

With Alexis Sanchez struggling since his move from Arsenal, it’s clear United could do with more world class firepower in their attack next season.

There are few better than Ronaldo, who even at the age of 33 remains one of the most lethal goalscorers in the game.

Ronaldo has 44 goals in 43 games for Real this season and could still fire them to glory in this weekend’s Champions League final before a possible exit.

Pogba, meanwhile, has struggled at United and could be worth offloading, with an unfancied player and £61m certainly not looking bad business for a player of Ronaldo’s calibre.