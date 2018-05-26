Barcelona and Spain ace Gerard Pique is desperate for the Spanish giants not to secure a return to the club for talented Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

Don Balon are reporting that the Blaugrana star, who has been a pivotal part of the club since he moved to the Camp Nou back in 2008, does not want to see the Catalan giants make a move for former player Thiago.

The news outlet are also reporting that Pique is aware of the club’s lack of depth in centre of the pitch, however he wants the club to move for any player that isn’t Thiago in order to sort this dilemma out.

Since breaking onto the scene for the Blaugrana during their 2008/09 season, Thiago has since managed to prove himself to be one of the best central midfielders on the planet.

In 153 games for the Bavarian side, the 27-year-old has managed to clock up a total of 25 goals and 27 assists, a decent record when you consider the player is a central midfielder.

Thiago’s fantastic composure and ability on the ball, as well as his keen eye for goal, has seen some label him as the best midfielder in the whole of Germany, a fair shout to say the least.

If Barcelona do end up listening to Pique, it’ll be interesting to see who the club target next to bolster their midfield options for next season.