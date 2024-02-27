“I’m not 100%” – Jurgen Klopp admits top Liverpool star may have played last game for the club

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that one of his most talented players, Thiago Alcantara, may not play for the club again.

The Spaniard has missed the majority of the current campaign and has only featured in one game this season, playing five minutes in the Reds’ 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

It was reported after the match at the Emirates Stadium that the 32-year-old picked up another setback and Klopp has now admitted that he is uncertain when the midfielder will return.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the German said that there is no timescale on Thiago returning from injury, which doesn’t sound too positive about the veteran star playing again this season.

What has Klopp said about Thiago’s return?

“I don’t know, to be honest (if he will play again this season),” Klopp said via the Standard when asked when Thiago will return from his latest setback.