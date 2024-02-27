“I’m not 100%” – Jurgen Klopp admits top Liverpool star may have played last game for the club

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that one of his most talented players, Thiago Alcantara, may not play for the club again. 

The Spaniard has missed the majority of the current campaign and has only featured in one game this season, playing five minutes in the Reds’ 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

It was reported after the match at the Emirates Stadium that the 32-year-old picked up another setback and Klopp has now admitted that he is uncertain when the midfielder will return.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the German said that there is no timescale on Thiago returning from injury, which doesn’t sound too positive about the veteran star playing again this season.

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara in action against Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Fan footage shows Liverpool star furious with how Ben Chilwell treated Reds youngster
Liverpool injury news: Jurgen Klopp on how long Ryan Gravenberch could be out
Neville has previously said Man Utd manager target “damages” Ten Hag, gets his team playing like Real Madrid

What has Klopp said about Thiago’s return?

“I don’t know, to be honest (if he will play again this season),” Klopp said via the Standard when asked when Thiago will return from his latest setback.

“It’s a couple of things but what he has to do now from a medical point of view and I don’t know if it will mean again if he can play again. It’s not a short-term thing and that’s why I’m not 100% in it. I’m not sure if it’s the same but the region is the same.”

The 32-year-old’s contract expires at Anfield at the end of the season and given his injury issues, the midfielder is unlikely to be offered a new one.

Therefore, the Arsenal match may be the last time the Spaniard played for Liverpool, but only time will tell if he can recover in time before the end of the campaign.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.