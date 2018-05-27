Pep Guardiola eyeing £75m swoop for PL star to bolster Man City attacking options

Man City are coming off the back of a season in which they scored a staggering 106 goals in 38 Premier League games, and yet Pep Guardiola seemingly isn’t content.

Unsurprisingly, that was the biggest tally of any side in the top flight, with Guardiola able to call on a whole host of attacking options.

Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Bernardo Silva all contributed to making City so potent this past season, and with a good mix of creativity, pace and prolific finishing, the champions appear to have an ideal balance already.

However, according to The Daily Mail, they’re pushing ahead with a £75m move for Leicester City ace Riyad Mahrez to add a different dynamic to their attack given the 27-year-old’s technical quality and creativity rather than his pace and movement.

That led to 13 goals and 13 assists in 41 games last season as he returned to top form and so while on the face of it, it doesn’t appear to be a signing that Guardiola particularly needs, it will potentially make them an even bigger offensive threat to their rivals next season if a deal is done.

It’s even suggested by the Mail that an agreement could be reached over the next seven days, which would be an ideal scenario for all parties as it would give Mahrez plenty of time over the summer to settle and adapt to his new club and teammates as well as Guardiola’s style of play.

For now though, the wait for an official announcement continues before the Algerian international and Guardiola can start considering such outcomes.