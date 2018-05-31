Ann-Kathrin Brommel: Mario Gotze WAG gallery as axed Germany star escapes Joachim Low’s World Cup sex ban

Mario Gotze may have missed out on a place in Germany’s World Cup squad, but that could actually end up being good news for him and his gorgeous WAG Ann-Kathrin Brommel this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, manager Joachim Low has imposed a sex ban on his players for this summer’s tournament in Russia as they look to keep disciplined and focused in a bid to retain the trophy they won in 2014.

Gotze was the hero that year as he struck an extra-time winner in the final victory over Argentina, but this year he can keep himself amused by getting up to whatever the hell he likes with his missus!

99 days left 🥇🏆

A post shared by ANN-KATHRIN (@annkathrinvida) on

Of course, for most footballers there can be no greater privilege than representing your country at the world’s biggest football tournament.

But when you see these stunning pictures of Ann-Kathrin Brommel, you’ll see why this latest news from the Mirror could serve as a major consolation for Gotze…

Ann Kathrin Brommel Mario Gotze WAG 9
Ann-Kathrin Brommel looking hot in a bikini
Mario Gotze's girlfriend Ann Kathrin Brommel
Mario Gotze WAG Ann-Kathrin Brommel poses topless
Ann Kathrin Brommel 8
Mario Gotze won’t be going to the World Cup this summer

