Breaking: Zinedine Zidane leaves post as Real Madrid manager

Zinedine Zidane is set to announce shortly that he’ll be stepping down as Real Madrid manager, according to a number of sources.

The French tactician is due to appear alongside Florentino Perez in a press conference at 12pm, according to Sport Bible, and journalist Jose Luis Sanchez is among those stating he’ll be resigning.

This follows Zidane enjoying remarkable success as Real boss in his two and a half seasons in charge, winning three Champions League titles and one La Liga title in that time.

Zidane DEJA el Real Madrid — José Luis Sánchez (@JLSanchez78) May 31, 2018

Real Madrid have called an unscheduled press conference for 13:00 CEST. Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez will attend. pic.twitter.com/nc6acqjAEe — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 31, 2018

It is not yet clear why Zidane will be leaving, but it may be that he’s keen to go out on a high at the Bernabeu after so much instant success at the start of his management career.

Known for being one of the best players in the world during his playing days, he has already won more Champions League titles than big names like Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

One imagines a number of top clubs could be queuing up for him as he becomes available.

More to follow…