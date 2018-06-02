Laurent Blanc is reportedly in pole position to land the job of Chelsea manager should current Blues boss Antonio Conte end up leaving the club.

The Sun are stating that the Frenchman, who most recently managed French giants PSG, is the man who is in pole position to land the Chelsea job if Conte departs, and that club’s chances of landing Zinedine Zidane are looking slim.

MORE: Chelsea to snub Maurizio Sarri: Journalist offers alternative explanation for potential decision

The news outlet are also stating that the west London club are set to up their efforts to bring in Blanc if Zidane does end up being an option that they can no longer pursue.

Blanc has proven during his time with PSG that he is capable of cutting it at the top level with one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

During his stint with the French giants, Blanc manage to help the club win three league titles, two French Cups, two French League Cups and and three French Community Shields.

Previously, Blanc helped Bordeaux secure the 2009 Ligue 1 title, something that went a long way to helping him secure the 2009 French Manager of the Year award.

During his playing days, Blanc won a whole host of trophies, including a Premier League title and La Liga title with Man United and Barcelona respectively, as well as winning the 1998 World Cup with France.

If Chelsea are serious about finding a solid replacement for Antonio Conte, they’ll have to go far to find a candidate better suited for the job than Blanc.