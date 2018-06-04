Fresh twist: €100m Barcelona target hasn’t rejected Nou Camp move amid conflicting reports

The wait goes on for official word over Antoine Griezmann’s possible move to Barcelona this summer, with conflicting reports emerging over his decision.

As noted by Marca last summer, the Atletico Madrid forward’s release clause has dropped back down to €100m as speculation remains rife over his future.

SEE MORE: Barcelona ace set to return after impressive loan spell, deadline for €38m exit to pass

Reports early on Monday morning from AS claimed that the 27-year-old had decided to stay in the Spanish capital, seemingly ending the possibility of a move to Barcelona this summer.

Griezmann is coming off the back of a successful campaign with Atleti, scoring 29 goals and providing 15 assists in 49 appearances as he led them to second place in La Liga along with winning the Europa League.

In turn, that could have strengthened the argument for him to stay and remain their talisman to win further silverware moving forward in a prominent role.

However, according to L’Equipe, his entourage have now dismissed that earlier report that he has opted to stay with Atletico and reject a move to Barcelona, while also rejecting the suggestion that Griezmann may have already signed some sort of agreement with the Catalan giants too.

As a result, it would appear as though ultimately, we’re no closer to determining the French international’s future, as neither a prolonged stay at the Wanda Metropolitano or a move to Barcelona have been confirmed by his camp after the latest round of speculation.

With the World Cup just 10 days away, and France’s first game taking place on June 16 against Australia, it has to be questioned now as to whether he will make a decision on his club future before the tournament.

The last thing he will want is for it to be a distraction either for himself or the team as a whole when dealing with the media in Russia.