Barcelona ace set to return after impressive loan spell, deadline for €38m exit to pass

Barcelona are reportedly set to welcome back a familiar face this summer after failing to receive an offer to make his loan deal permanent.

Rafinha was sent to Inter on loan in January until the end of the season, and the 25-year-old certainly made an impression for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

He bagged two goals and three assists in 17 Serie A appearances as he proved his fitness and form, playing a key part in their successful push to return to the Champions League for next season.

With that in mind, it would have been easy to assume that Inter may look to make his loan move a permanent one, but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a deadline on June 5 for them to pay out €38m for Rafinha is set to pass as they are said to be unable to commit to paying that fee.

Gazzetta explain that Inter’s financial situation won’t allow for them to make a purchase now, but it could be something that they reevaluate later in the summer.

In turn, Barcelona potentially have a difficult decision on their hands. With Rafinha showing that he can be an important player capable of making a key contribution, it could be enough to convince the Catalan giants and Ernesto Valverde to keep him.

Although they won a domestic double last season, Barca didn’t rotate much and relied on the same integral individuals throughout the campaign. Adding Rafinha back to the equation could be a useful option for Valverde to have.

However, it remains to be seen if Inter do come knocking before next season, and if Rafinha himself would favour a return to Italy to continue the fine work he did under Spalletti.