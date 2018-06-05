Chelsea have been handed some great news in the form of a boost in their chances of keeping ahold of key star Eden Hazard this summer.

The Sun are stating that Real Madrid were reported to be interested in the player, and that this interest was down to their former manager Zinedine Zidane.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Los Blancos board weren’t as keen on Hazard as Zidane was, something that implies that they may not be tempted to move for the player now Zidane is no longer in charge at the Bernabeu.

Hazard has been absolutely sensational for Chelsea ever since his move from French side Lille in the summer of 2012, with the player quickly becoming a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian international has managed to bag a total of 89 goals and 75 assists in 300 games for the west London side, a return that massively helped the club win two Premier League titles in the last four seasons.

If Chelsea manage to keep ahold of Hazard this summer, it’ll come as a massive boost for the club, who would hate to lose one of their most important players to a big European rival.