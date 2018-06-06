Cristiano Ronaldo sets deadline to resolve his future amid growing Manchester United transfer talk

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly decided he’ll resolve his future in July, after he finishes World Cup duty with Portugal.

The 33-year-old is making headlines again this summer as speculation grows that he could make a sensational return to his former club Manchester United.

MORE: Manchester United ‘set aside special squad number amid talks over €200m superstar transfer’

Don Balon recently claimed United were showing the most interest in the £175million-rated attacker, while an even more recent Don Balon report claimed he had his old no.7 shirt on offer to him as well.

In a fresh update from Don Balon, it’s claimed Ronaldo will not decide anything until later next month as he wants to keep a clear head for the World Cup with Portugal, though his deadline is to resolve things in the month of July.

Ronaldo won Euro 2016 with his country two years ago and really seems to have the knack for giving it all in cup competitions.

The Portuguese superstar has been a key player for Real Madrid in their recent Champions League success, with the club winning the last three in a row – and four of the last five.

With a goal-scorer like that in their ranks, Portugal can count themselves as serious contenders to follow up their Euro success with a World Cup win this summer.

With that in mind, they won’t want their main man distracted by transfer speculation, though that is likely to be hard to avoid.