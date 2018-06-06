Manchester United ‘set aside special squad number amid talks over €200m superstar transfer’

Manchester United have told Cristiano Ronaldo they’ll let him have his old number 7 shirt if he seals a transfer back to Old Trafford.

The Real Madrid forward’s future is in doubt this summer after he dropped a hint he could leave after the club’s latest Champions League final success.

Ronaldo may well feel it’s time for a new challenge away from the Bernabeu after becoming their all-time leading scorer and helping them to reach new heights in Europe’s top club competition.

United would dearly love to have him back and could do with reinforcements in attack this summer, with Alexis Sanchez not getting off to a good start following his January move from Arsenal.

In fact, it could be the Chile international who loses out as Ronaldo negotiates a potential return to United, with Don Balon claiming the player is unhappy at the Red Devils offering his number 7 shirt to Ronaldo.

The Portugal international has worn that number for most of his career and it’s hard to imagine him accepting anything else, so United have a big decision to make here.

Sanchez won’t be happy about it, but it seems Jose Mourinho is adamant he has to accept the situation or leave.